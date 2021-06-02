FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kylie Jenner's New "Bath Time" Photo of Stormi Webster Is Too Cute for Words

Splish splash, Stormi Webster is taking a bath!

Kylie Jenner's adorable three-year-old daughter is showing off her curls in a cute new Instagram snapshot. "Bath time," Kylie captioned a precious pic on June 2. Stormi shows off her pursed lip smile as she gazes into the camera from the tub. Too cute!

The sneak peek into Kylie and Stormi's bathing routine comes only a few days after their fun-filled Memorial Day weekend family trip with Travis Scott to his Houston, Texas hometown. Stormi even had a water balloon fight with her parents! "Love this little baby," loving mom Kylie captioned her Instagram Stories on May 31. 

Even though Kylie and Travis split in 2019, a source previously told E! News that the duo have a "great co-parenting relationship" today. Travis also shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to Kylie on May 9. "Of all the special things in life / The big ones and small / A mamas love and rage and tenderness / Is the most special of them all," Travis wrote on Instagram with two pics of Kylie kissing Stormi and posing in matching bikinis.

photos
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday

As for Stormi and Kylie's bath time, it seems like Stormi may be wearing some more of Kylie's new swimwear line soon enough before taking over Kylie's branding empire

Check out the cute bath time pic below, plus some of Stormi's most adorable snapshots over the years. 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting Cousins

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

