This Explosive F9 Clip Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

Watch : "Fast & Furious 9" Explosive Landmine Exclusive Scene

F9 is almost here, fam!

The ninth Fast & Furious film is finally set for release in the United States later this month after being delayed twice since the start of the coronavirus, and E! News has obtained an exclusive, action-packed, explosive clip provided by Universal Pictures and sweepstakes partner Cameo.

The movie features returning stars such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Nathalie Emmanuel, while franchise newcomer John Cena makes his debut as villain Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's brother, an agent of Cipher and master assassin.

Fellow Fast & Furious newbie Cardi B stars as Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past, while Vin's son Vincent Sinclair makes his acting debut in the film. Justin Lin returns to direct F9, eight years after helming Fast & Furious 6.