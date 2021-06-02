FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
This Explosive F9 Clip Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

Watch an exclusive sneak-peek clip of F9, the ninth Fast & Furious film, starring returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and more!

Watch: "Fast & Furious 9" Explosive Landmine Exclusive Scene

F9 is almost here, fam!

The ninth Fast & Furious film is finally set for release in the United States later this month after being delayed twice since the start of the coronavirus, and E! News has obtained an exclusive, action-packed, explosive clip provided by Universal Pictures and sweepstakes partner Cameo. 

The movie features returning stars such as Vin Diesel, Michelle RodriguezJordana Brewster, LudacrisTyrese Gibson, Charlize TheronHelen Mirren and Nathalie Emmanuel, while franchise newcomer John Cena makes his debut as villain Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's brother, an agent of Cipher and master assassin.

Fellow Fast & Furious newbie Cardi B stars as Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past, while Vin's son Vincent Sinclair makes his acting debut in the filmJustin Lin returns to direct F9, eight years after helming Fast & Furious 6.

Ahead of the film's release, Universal Pictures and Cameo have teamed up to launch The Fast Family Sweepstakes, offering fans a chance to win a free, exclusive personalized Cameo video message from a member of the F9 cast. The contest runs from June 2 to June 8 and all fans who enter will receive bonus F9 content, including a themed general Cameo and advance looks at clips from the film. In addition, Cameo has launched the The Fast Saga Fan Club, an online hub filled with exclusive F9 content.

One Race Films

F9 was released internationally last month. The film has also made $232 million at the global box office. F9 will be released in the United States on June 25.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

