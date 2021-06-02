Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz Break Up 7 Months After Engagement

Watch : Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the "Friends" Reunion?

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz are calling it quits.

The 51-year-old Friends alum and 29-year-old literary manager have ended their engagement, seven months after the actor popped the question. The pair started dating in 2018, and they were first spotted publicly in December 2019 at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

"Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them," Matthew said in a statement released to People. "I wish Molly the best."

E! News has reached out to his team for comment. Matthew has not yet addressed the breakup on social media, and Molly's Instagram account is private.

Back in November, the star referred to Molly as "the greatest woman" on Earth when confirming the engagement to People.

"I decided to get engaged," he said at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The 17 Again actor, who has never married, previously dated Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan for six years before they ended the relationship in 2012.