The Sandal Trends You Need This Summer

It's time to ditch the slippers and venture outside in style!

By Emily Spain Jun 02, 2021 7:01 PMTags
E-Comm: Summer Sandal TrendsE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it, summer is synonymous with sandals. The open toe silhouette is a must when temperatures start to rise and sneakers and boots become unbearable to wear. As with every summer season, new sandal trends emerge to help guide us through the warmer months in style. To save you time and money, we've rounded up this summer's most popular sandal styles for every budget!

Whether you're more of a platform girl or prefer to be as close to the ground as possible or love a good strappy silhouette, we've got you covered with our picks below from sites like Nordstrom, DSW, Steve Madden and more.

Who What Wear Sydney Slide Sandal

Thong heeled sandals are a great option for upgrading your casual summer fit. This chic pair by Who What Wear is offered in the dreamiest pastels hues, too!

$99
$40
Nordstrom

Dada

These platform slides are perfect for looking stylish poolside or wearing to weekend brunch with a sundress! Not to mention, the ruched design on the top is so fun.

$110
Aerosoles

Open Edit Otto Slide Sandal

Available in six versatile hues, these cushioned sandals have an expensive look to them, but they're only $40!

$40
Nordstrom

EQUICK Slippers

These durable cushioned slides come in over 20 unique shades, so you can buy a few to match all your outfits.

$20
Amazon

Steve Madden Delay Slide Sandal

This summer is going to be the summer of extra after being inside for over a year, which makes these sandals with oversized chains a smart buy. And they are a great designer dupe!

$70
DSW

Sam Edelman Tihana Sandal

You can't go wrong with strappy sandals for the warmer months! These neon-hued sandals will look so cute with a sundress or romper.

$110
Nordstrom

Velcro Strap Sandals

Pillow-like sandals are in for summer whether you like it or not! These fun velcro strap sandals will make you look sporty and chic at the same time. Plus, they come in a bunch of bold and versatile hues.

$13
Rainbow

Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Slide Sandal

These woven raffia platform sandals are a must-have! Not only are they only $40, they will go with almost any outfit.

$40
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Hamora Sandal

Whether you're looking for the perfect date night shoes or something to wear back to the office, these sandals will become your go-to.

$65
DSW

Slinky30 Slide

The '90s are calling! Steve Madden's iconic Slinky silhouette is back and better than ever. Whether you still have your pair from 30 (yes, 30!) years ago or want a fresh pair to relive your glory days, you can't go wrong with these slides for summer. 

$92
Steve Madden

Teva Original Universal Sandal

With an eye-catching strappy design, these sandals will add a pop of color to any outfit.

$50
DSW

Jeffrey Campbell Braided Platform Sandal

Ok these sandals are everything! The puffy braided strap and retro heel make the ultimate fashion statement.

$130
Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Luau Platform Flip Flop

In case you haven't noticed, platform sandals are going to be everywhere this summer. These elevated flip flops will help you rep the early 2000s in style.

$100
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide

What can we say, Birkenstocks and summer go well together! Although these iconic slides can be worn year-round, more and more people are going to be repping these as we transition from being at home to being able to safely venture outside.

$45
DSW

Arizona Love Trekky Bandana Sandal

Practically everywhere we look, we are seeing these stylish bandana sandals by Arizona Love! Besides being super cute, these strappy sandals are made with REPREVE, a fiber made from recycled plastic bottles.

$185
Revolve

Up next: The Best Nail Polishes for This Summer's Rainbow French Manicure Trend.

