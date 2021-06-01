Sarah Everard's Cause of Death Revealed 3 Months After Alleged Murder By Police Officer

The U.K. Metropolitan Police are sharing new details about the alleged murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

On Tuesday, June 1, the police department told E! News, "A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck."

"Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," they added.

Sarah went missing on the night of March 3 after visiting with friends in southwest London. According to multiple reports, she decided to walk the nearly hour-long route home rather than take the tube, but somewhere along the way, she disappeared without a trace.

Her boyfriend, Josh Lowth, reported her missing to police the next day, as her friend Rose Woollard told the BBC, "It is extremely uncharacteristic of her to have gone missing, which is why we are all deeply concerned something has happened to her."