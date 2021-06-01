Meet the Actors Playing Joe Exotic's Husbands in the Upcoming Peacock Series

Watch : Kate McKinnon Playing Carole Baskin in Scripted "Tiger King" TV Show

They do!

The cast for Peacock's Joe Exotic series is rounding out as the upcoming limited series has recently cast two major roles. As E! News readers well know, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon are leading the series as rival big cat owners Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin.

So, who will be joining John and Kate in the scripted adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King? Sam Keeley and Nat Wolff have been tapped to play Joe Exotic's husbands.

As you may recall from the hit Netflix series, Joe Exotic practiced polygamy as he was simultaneously married to John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. And it's these men who Sam and Nat will portray in the limited series.

Last week, it was reported that Nat would be tackling the role of Travis, one of Joe's husbands who passed away in 2017 due to an accidental suicide. Nat confirmed the casting news on Instagram, writing, "Couldn't be more excited to go on this wild adventure with this talented group of people!"