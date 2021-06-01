Meet the Actors Playing Joe Exotic's Husbands in the Upcoming Peacock Series

They do!
The cast for Peacock's Joe Exotic series is rounding out as the upcoming limited series has recently cast two major roles. As E! News readers well know, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon are leading the series as rival big cat owners Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin.
So, who will be joining John and Kate in the scripted adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King? Sam Keeley and Nat Wolff have been tapped to play Joe Exotic's husbands.
As you may recall from the hit Netflix series, Joe Exotic practiced polygamy as he was simultaneously married to John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. And it's these men who Sam and Nat will portray in the limited series.
Last week, it was reported that Nat would be tackling the role of Travis, one of Joe's husbands who passed away in 2017 due to an accidental suicide. Nat confirmed the casting news on Instagram, writing, "Couldn't be more excited to go on this wild adventure with this talented group of people!"
On Tuesday, June 1, the second of Joe's husbands was announced. Specifically, Sam will be joining the throuple as John, who was often shirtless and had a headline-making smile in the Netflix docuseries.
In regard to his new role, Sam took to his Instagram story and said he was "very excited to be apart of this."
We have a feeling John Cameron Mitchell is also thrilled by this casting news. In fact, earlier this month, he told E! News that he couldn't wait to meet the actors "playing my 18 boyfriends."
As for how the new series will differ from the Netflix hit? According to the Shrill actor, Joe Exotic, which is a working title, will have a very different tone.
"I love what they're going to be doing with the story," he said at the time. "It's going to be much more deeply felt, heartfelt than the docuseries, which is more sensational."
We're ready to have a wild time with this series!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)