We Just Learned When You Can Expect the New Outlander Season

Your #droughtlander will end next year.
On Tuesday, June 1, Starz revealed that season six of Outlander will arrive in "early 2022." This exciting news comes as the new season of the Starz hit wraps up production. And it seems that fans have a lot to look forward to as season six boasts eight episodes and a 90-minute premiere.
Of course, Outlander wouldn't be much without its smoldering leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire and Jamie Fraser respectively. Other Outlander returnees for season six include Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell. And, per the recent announcement, new characters played by Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds may stir up trouble for the Fraser family.
The new season will see "a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America," according to the network.
"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which—as Claire knows all too well—is unwittingly marching towards Revolution," the description continued. "Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home—established on land granted to them by the Crown—not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care."
Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts further teased that they're "excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."
Although season six was shortened due to production challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the showrunner assured fans that season seven will be extended with 16 episodes. Not to mention, Starz also gave fans a taste of the upcoming season by releasing new photos of Claire, Jamie, Brianna and Roger.
So, like we said, there's plenty to be excited about, Outlander fans. For a closer look at the new season, scroll through the images below.
Outlander will return to Starz with a new season in 2022.