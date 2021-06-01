Here's Proof Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Chigvintsev Should Be a Hair Model

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella's Top Mommy Moments

A hair model in the making.

On Monday, May 31, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share new photos of son Matteo Chigvintsev. In the latest update, which commemorated the little one turning 10 months old, we couldn't help but notice the Total Bellas star's son's luscious locks.

For starters, in the first image, Matteo's dirty blond hair had grown out long enough for the baby boy to have side sweeping bangs. Even when messy, which you can see in a few of the new photos, Matteo's hair is still pretty impressive.

Hair envy caused by a baby? That's a first for us here at E! News.

Alongside the photo series, the retired WWE superstar wrote, "Best 10 months of my life so far. These are from the last two days. Can't believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!"

Aunt Brie Bella made the post even sweeter by commenting, "Teo!!! Your Auntie misses you."