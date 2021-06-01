FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Proof Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Chigvintsev Should Be a Hair Model

By Alyssa Ray Jun 01, 2021 7:15 PMTags
HairCeleb KidsShowsNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevMatteo ChigvintsevNBCU
Watch: Nikki & Brie Bella's Top Mommy Moments

A hair model in the making.

On Monday, May 31, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share new photos of son Matteo Chigvintsev. In the latest update, which commemorated the little one turning 10 months old, we couldn't help but notice the Total Bellas star's son's luscious locks.

For starters, in the first image, Matteo's dirty blond hair had grown out long enough for the baby boy to have side sweeping bangs. Even when messy, which you can see in a few of the new photos, Matteo's hair is still pretty impressive.

Hair envy caused by a baby? That's a first for us here at E! News.

Alongside the photo series, the retired WWE superstar wrote, "Best 10 months of my life so far. These are from the last two days. Can't believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!"

Aunt Brie Bella made the post even sweeter by commenting, "Teo!!! Your Auntie misses you."

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

As E! News readers well know, Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo on July 31, 2020. Nikki shared following the birth, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

Since becoming a mom last year, Nikki has shared many sweet updates about her son on social media. So, for her latest update on little Matteo, and the youngster's other cutest pics, scroll through the images below!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Blond Boy

Matteo looked like a literal hair model in this picture from May 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Silly Matteo

Nikki smiled as her son Matteo pulled a silly face in a new photo from Instagram.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Bed Head

Little Matteo had total bed head in this pic with dad Artem.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Yum! Yum! Yum!

Matteo enjoyed some sweet potatoes in this May 2021 image.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Messy Mouth

Matteo clearly enjoyed those sweet potatoes.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Standing Tall

Alongside a photo series, Nikki wrote, "Best 10 months of my life so far. These are from the last two days. Can't believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki & Her Baby Boy

Nikki wrote alongside this May selfie, "Baby boy and me."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki's Cool Kid

"I wish I was as cool as him," the Total Bellas star remarked.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Growing Up Quickly

"My love @theartemc sent me this yesterday! My heart melted," Nikki wrote in May 2021. "Our Teo is growing up so fast! A, you have been such an incredible Dada this past week as Mama has been off working. The best Daddy and fiancé! I just love you so much! And love my Matteo so much! Excited to get back to my boys!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Missing Matteo

"Just got this from Dadada," Nikki wrote. "my heart exploded! I miss my baby boy so much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Matteo posed perfectly for this picture from April 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
More of Mom and Matteo

Nikki snuck a sweet smile in this selfie with Matteo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Heartwarming Update

"Me + Teo : May be the most tired I have felt in my life but it's definitely the happiest and most blissful I have ever been," Nikki expressed on Instagram. "I love you my sweet Matteo, SO much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Cuddles for Matteo

Nikki captioned this photo of herself, Artem and Matteo, "I love my little fam so much."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Havin' a Ball

Matteo couldn't be sweeter in this photo Nikki shared on March 31.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

"Aww happy 8 months my sweet baby boy," the Total Bellas star posted. "Boy are they right when they say the time goes by so fast."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Gucci Guy

"I'd smile this big for Gucci too," Nikki shared. "Lol Oh my baby boy!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Toy

Nikki wrote alongside this photo, "Matteo & Sophie."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beanie Baby

"Ok @reneepaquette best gift ever," Nikki shared on Instagram. "Love what the beanie says and the first beanie Teo keeps on and loves!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Happy Baby

Mother and son beam bright in this March 2021 photo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
A Father's Love

Artem looked at Matteo with love in this image from March.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Family Selfie

Matteo made the same face as dad Artem and mom Nikki.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Kissing Train

Smooches for the whole family!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Treat

"Frozen blueberries kind of morning," Nikki posted on Instagram. "Still waiting on those teeth!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Nikki's Lucky Charm

Nikki wrote in March 2021, "My lucky charm."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Snow Baby

Nikki had Matteo all bundled up in this March 2021 snap.

Instagram
Messy Eater

Matteo is covered in marks after snacking on messy blueberries.

Instagram
Lunch Date

Nikki, Artem and Teo enjoy lunch in Napa.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

The gorgeous family of three enjoy some time on Teo's baby mat.

Instagram
All Strapped In

Matteo is ready for a ride in his car seat.

photos
View More Photos From Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

HGTV's Christina Haack Shares Rare Look Inside Her Single Life

2

Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Shares They're Transitioning

3

Friends Reunion Director Talks "Unkind" Matthew Perry Comments

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

HGTV's Christina Haack Shares Rare Look Inside Her Single Life

2

Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Shares They're Transitioning

3

Friends Reunion Director Talks "Unkind" Matthew Perry Comments

4
Exclusive

Helen & Max Share an Honest Moment in New Amsterdam Sneak Peek

5

John Stamos Shuts Down Complaint Over Cruella's Gay Character