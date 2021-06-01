John Stamos Shuts Down Omar Navarro's Complaint Over Cruella's Gay Character

John Stamos is simply not standing for it.
The 57-year-old Big Shot actor had a few choice words for Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro on June 1 after the politician tweeted a complaint about Disney's Cruella—the recent live action movie starring Emma Stone—having a gay character in the movie.
"The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie," Navarro wrote on Twitter. "Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat."
Although Stamos himself is not featured in the live-action prequel, that didn't stop the former General Hospital star from addressing Navarro's comments head on. He retweeted Navarro's original statement and wrote back, "If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn't watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof, raising kids in San Francisco…"
The clapback is, as fans may remember, a nod to his very popular character of Uncle Jesse in the classic sitcom, Full House—in which the actor began playing the role in 1987 until the show's finale in 1995. He also reprised his role in Fuller House.
As Stamos mentioned, the well-known series centered around three single men raising three girls under one roof.
Stamos' statement was immediately greeted with support and written cheers from fans on Twitter. One user simply commented, "And I OOOP—" to Stamos' shut down, while another wrote, "Uncle Jessiiii [sic] all the wayyyy."
Although the 32-year-old political figure has yet to respond directly to Stamos' remark, he did continue to address Disney through other tweets and even suggested that they were "sending in the big guns."
Navarro later tweeted, "Disney is now sending in the big guns to go after me for taking a stand against the narrative they push to children."