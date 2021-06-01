JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Trying to Get Kissing Scene With a Man Cut From Upcoming Movie

Bounce, an adaptation of Megan Shull's young adult novel, is about a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve. Susan Johnson, who directed To All the Boys I've Loved Before, served as the director on the upcoming movie—which was also produced by Will Smith through his company, Westbrook Studios.

In addition to starring in Bounce, Siwa will also star in the upcoming summer Nickelodeon musical, The J Team. The professional dancer will also be busy working on writing and recording her next album and is set to begin touring in 2022.