Today's Bobbie Thomas Honors Late Husband Michael Marion on Their Wedding Anniversary

Watch : "TODAY" Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband

Bobbie Thomas is remembering her late husband Michael Marion on their wedding anniversary.

On May 31, eight years after the couple tied the knot, the Today style contributor took to Instagram to look back at a major moment in her spouse's medical battle. Thomas posted an old video of Marion walking again after he suffered an ischemic stroke.

"Our first anniversary without you," she wrote alongside the footage. "I can't help but remember this win for us last year today."

Quoting Sean "Diddy" Combs and Faith Evans' 1997 song "I'll Be Missing You," Thomas then wrote, "Every step I take, every move I make/Every single day, every time I pray I'll be missing you/Thinkin' of the day, when you went away/What a life to take, what a bond to break/I'll be missing you."

She also shared a video of herself with their 5-year-old son Miles at the beach, noting it was one of Marion's favorite places.

"We're saying happy anniversary, daddy," she said. "We love you and we miss you."