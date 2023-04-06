You'll Never Go Anywhere Without This $11 Tote Bag That Has Over 59,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any accessory that deserves a front row seat in your wardrobe, it's a spacious, foolproof tote bag that you can use for any and every occasion. You need to be well-prepared for anything that life throws your way, and a tote bag is perfect for storing all the essentials you may need to get through the day and night.
If you're looking for an ultra-stylish tote bag that won't break the bank, we found the exact handbag you've been searching far and wide for. Let us introduce you to this $11 Amazon tote bag that comes in 160 different prints and shades. Yes, 160! Whether you're looking for a staple black tote or a fun and playful print for the spring, you seriously can't go wrong with this affordable, unbelievably chic bag.
Aside from that unbeatable price and the plethora of color options, this tote bag has plenty of fans. More than 59,000 Amazon customers left glowing, 5-star reviews. Keep on scrolling to find out why shoppers love this one so much and why you need one (or two, or three...) of these bags in your life.
Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag from Dreubea
This versatile, spacious tote bag is great for traveling, commuting, school, shopping, beach trips and more.
Here's what Amazon shoppers are saying:
"I've been on the lookout for a tote bag like this in yellow and this is perfect for my needs. I can easily fit my iPad, makeup bag, wallet, cell phone, and a bunch of odds and ends in this tote. It's an inexpensive bag that works well for my needs. Seems to be fairly durable but we'll see how well it holds up over time. Overall, for the price I am extremely satisfied with this tote."
"Was looking for an inexpensive tote bag for work & stumbled upon this beauty. It comes in a variety of color options and even has a snap to hold it together in the middle. You can carry quite a few items from folders, calendars, phone charger, combs, etc. It arrives folded which wasn't an issue because after loading with lots of items, it takes shapes in no time. One week after receiving, I ended up using for a girls trip to Vegas. It was so nice carrying a bag this size on our excursions and it not being a burden/in the way. Don't sleep on this one!"
"I absolutely love this purse! It still looks brand new after weeks of use and I get so many compliments on it. My friend even bought one and now I am thinking I want another in a different color. You will NOT regret buying this purse!"
"I think this is one of the best things I've ordered from Amazon. Its perfect-not too big, not too small. I want more colors! Deciding what color to order was the only negative— lots of choices!"
While you're shopping at Amazon, check out this stretchy, flattering $20 pencil skirt that's perfect for any occasion.