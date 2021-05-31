Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Shares They're Transitioning

Watch : "Dance Moms" Chloe & Christi Lukasiak Talk Cheryl Burke

Zackery Torres is sashaying into a new chapter of their lives.

On May 30, the former Dance Moms star, who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, took to Tiktok to announce their big "life update."

With Dua Lipa's hit song "Levitating" playing in the background, Torres revealed their news while dancing.

"I'm transitioning!" the reality TV personality shared. "That means I'm transgender if you didn't know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine, and I'm just hopping on here to tell you that I'm going to be posting more on Tiktok and I'm excited about it!"

Torres was previously the first male-born contestant on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition with coach Abby Lee Miller. They went on to compete with instructor Cathy Stein and the Candy Apples team for Dance Moms.

Since their reality TV fame, Torres graduated with honors from the University of Southern California in 2021 with a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree in dance. According to their Twitter page, Torres is enrolled in a Masters of Arts program in public relations and advertising to be completed in 2022.