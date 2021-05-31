Survivor's Sierra Dawn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe Anglim

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

Survivor alums Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim are ready to take on their next role: Parenthood!

On Monday, May 31, the 34-year-old star took to Instagram to announce the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

"Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," the new mom captioned her post, alongside an image of her little one adorably wrapped up in a printed swaddle. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl."

Additionally, Joe shared the exciting baby news on his Instagram page, writing, "There are no words..We are forever grateful for you and can't wait for the most exciting and best season yet."

Sierra sweetly commented, "I already see her daddy in her."

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality gushed about her pregnancy. As she described the experience, "Being pregnant has been a magical ride and I can wait for the adventure of being parents with this amazing man!"