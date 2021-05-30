Lizzo's Sizzling Fashion Look Proves Hot Girl Summer Is Right Around the Corner

BACKGRID

"I hope that I can post the kinds of materials that I post, showing my body and showing my rolls or whatever," she continued. "And people are just like, 'Okay. Beautiful picture. Next.' Instead of, like, 'Oh my gosh, a full-figured body. How strikingly political!'"

In fact, the star would love to not read that kind of commentary, adding, "It don't gotta be all of that! That is where I'm going with body-normative-speak."

That same month, she joined forces with Dove to encourage people to simply love the skin they're in.

"To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie..," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in her birthday suit. "Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."

She added, "I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let's get real y'all."

Lizzo further shared her excitement about the initiative, telling E! News in a statement, "I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves. It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands."