Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Love to the Stage During Indy 500 Weekend

Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly made a sizzling onstage appearance at Barstool Sports' party during the Indy 500 Weekend. Check out a video and some of their cutest pics together.

May 30, 2021 7:27 PM
Megan FoxCouplesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Scottish Royals?!

Cheers erupted and sparks flew as Machine Gun Kelly brought a very special guest onstage with him at a show during the Indy 500 weekend: His girlfriend, Megan Fox.

The two appeared together as he performed at Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. on Friday, May 28. The 31-year-old rocker briefly puffed on what appeared to be a cigarette and handed it to the 35-year-old actress, who also took a puff, after which he began performing his song "I Think I'm Okay."

"She came out after everyone was chanting 'Megan' for some time," an eyewitness told E! News. "Then she did stay on the stage in the background for the whole song."

The lovebirds, who have become one of the most popular new couples over the past year, were later spotted cuddling backstage.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Fox took part in the show almost a week after they walked the red carpet together at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, which followed an equally sizzling joint appearance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Kelly and Fox met in early 2020 while filming Randall Emmett's movie Midnight in the Switch Grass.

In April of that year, E! News learned that Fox and husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons, were no longer living together. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed their separation in a podcast interview a month later.

In late May 2020, Fox starred in Kelly's music video "Bloody Valentine." Then on the 25th of that month, she told him, "I love you," as the rocker would recall on Twitter a year later. They made their public debut as a couple the following June, when they were spotted leaving a bar together in the Los Angeles area.

In November 2020, Fox and Kelly made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards. Days later, the actress filed for divorce from Green after 10 years of marriage.

And speaking of "Bloody Valentines," this past February, Kelly shared Instagram photos showing him and Fox, as well as a pic of a pendant necklace with a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood.

"I wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, adding emojis that symbolize a knife, a drop of blood, a DNA symbol and a rose. "My bloody valentine."

This past April, a source close to Fox said the actress and Kelly "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Green is finalized.

"They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship," the source said. "Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details."

See photos of Fox and Kelly's cutest moments together:

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The two arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

The two attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The two are spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

The two celebrate the rocker's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The two head to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the rocker's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Megan's voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

Megan shares first photo with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. The two also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

The couple was spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which stars the actress.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

