Willow Smith and Travis Barker Team Up for Pop Punk Music Video That's Simply Fire

Willow Smith is exploring the underground club scene in her new video for "Transparent Soul," featuring Travis Barker.

The Red Table Talk co-host released her first single "Whip My Hair" in 2010, when she was just 10 years old. Now, at age 20, the artist is back with a much grittier sound—and music video to match.

"Transparent Soul," which Willow and Travis performed earlier this month on The Tonight Show, is all about seeing through people who aren't exactly the real deal, with lyrics such as, "I don't f--king know if it's a lie or it's a fact / All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash / Smile in my face, then put your cig' out on my back / If you ever see me, just get to runnin' like The Flash."

In the new video, Willow is seen rocking out on stage in a club, where people drink, dance and hook up. As Willow explores the club, she sees what appears to be a person in a metallic suit—if not a different being entirely.

At the end of the video, Willow finds the being outside of the club. She looks into their eyes and sees symbols. No longer afraid, she decides to take their hand.