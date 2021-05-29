How Porsha Williams Made Her Romance With Fiancé Simon Guobadia Permanent

Watch : "Real Housewives" Who Have Powered Through Heartbreak

Porsha Williams just took her relationship to another level.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who recently confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia, revealed she made their romance extra permanent. During a virtual appearance on Fox'S Dish Nation, the Bravo star said she got her fiancé's middle named tattooed on her neck.

"I got a tattoo. I think it's a great way to show when you love someone," she shared, calling the gesture "beautiful" and "sweet."

Porsha's co-host Sherri Shepherd interjected and cheekily asked why the Bravolebrity chose that specific spot to get inked, instead of "somewhere it's exciting for him to go."

"Well, right here, it don't hurt," the reality TV personality put it simply. "I don't like no pain. Right here it doesn't hurt and, you know, I think that's cute."

Although Porsha wasn't shy about discussing her latest display of affection for Simon, she didn't show off her new ink either.