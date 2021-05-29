How Porsha Williams Made Her Romance With Fiancé Simon Guobadia Permanent

Porsha Williams just took her relationship to another level.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who recently confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia, revealed she made their romance extra permanent. During a virtual appearance on Fox'S Dish Nation, the Bravo star said she got her fiancé's middle named tattooed on her neck.
"I got a tattoo. I think it's a great way to show when you love someone," she shared, calling the gesture "beautiful" and "sweet."
Porsha's co-host Sherri Shepherd interjected and cheekily asked why the Bravolebrity chose that specific spot to get inked, instead of "somewhere it's exciting for him to go."
"Well, right here, it don't hurt," the reality TV personality put it simply. "I don't like no pain. Right here it doesn't hurt and, you know, I think that's cute."
Although Porsha wasn't shy about discussing her latest display of affection for Simon, she didn't show off her new ink either.
Earlier this month, Simon, who is the CEO of Simcol Petroleum, announced that he and Porsha were engaged.
"What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there-happiness," he wrote in part on May 10. "So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered."
The 39-year-old star later noted on Dish Nation that she and Simon "got engaged the Thursday before Mother's Day."
If the petroleum tycoon looks familiar, it's because he appeared on the most recent season of RHOA. He was previously married to Porsha's Bravo co-star Falynn Guobadia. However, they publicly announced their divorce in April.
Porsha addressed her and Simon's whirlwind relationship on May 10 as well, writing on Instagram, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love."
"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," she continued. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
Additionally, Porsha explained that she and Falynn weren't as close as RHOA portrayed.
As she put it, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them."
"Falynn and I are not friends," she added, "and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
On May 11, Falynn broke her silence on the couple's engagement. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," she told E! News in an exclusive statement. "Sending positivity to all of you."
Porsha, who is a mom to 2-year-old daughter Pilar "PJ" from her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, previously praised Dennis and Simon for being cordial with one another.
"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," the Bravo star shared. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people—let's praise them!!!!"
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)