Kate Middleton Goes Casual in Denim as She Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Kate Middleton channeled Kate more than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge while getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old royal traded in her trademark dress coats and designer frocks for a form-fitting, white ribbed boat neck T-shirt tucked into light blue jeans, paired with a blue surgical face mask, as she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28, as seen in a photo posted on her and husband Prince William's Instagram page. It marked one of Kate's most casual looks in years.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was the first member of the royal family to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. She got hers back in January, while William's dad and her heir Prince Charles, 72, got his a month later.

In the United Kingdom, people aged 38 and older were permitted to get the vaccine starting on May 13. William himself, the third in line to the throne, received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week, 10 days before Kate. A photo of him exposing a muscular arm while getting jabbed left fans royally flushed.