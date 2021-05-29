Ed Sheeran Details Exactly How He Overcame "Bad Habits" to Become His Healthiest Self

Watch : Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With "Afterglow"

Like most of the world, 2020 marked a year of change for Ed Sheeran.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the 30-year-old singer's rocker lifestyle to a halt, but, as he recently told BBC Radio 1, it wasn't all that bad. "I've been making a lot of songs, I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life," he lists off, before adding that he's also taken up painting.

In addition, Ed shared that he's no longer eating "chicken wings and two bottles of wine every night."

"I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," he said. "I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good."

And it's made a difference, as the BBC correspondent described Ed as looking "trimmer."