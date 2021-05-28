Cameron Boyce's Loved Ones Share How They'll "Always Remember Him" on What Would've Been His Birthday

For those who loved Cameron Boyce, May 28 marks an especially tough day.
The actor, who passed suddenly in July 2019, would have celebrated his 22nd birthday today. Cameron's father, Victor Boyce, and his close friend and Descendants co-star, Dove Cameron, were among those who marked the milestone with touching social media tributes.
Victor shared a childhood photo of his late son to Instagram, writing, "This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends. I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often."
"His beautiful spirit lives on through all the people that love him and continue to support us as a family," he continued. "For that I am eternally grateful."
On July 6, 2019, Cameron passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure. The young star's family confirmed he was being treated for epilepsy at the time of his death, and have since launched a foundation to help find a cure for the disorder and reduce gun violence.
Last year, Victor and Cameron's mother, Libby Boyce, told E! News there's "not a painless day that goes by" without their son, but said the Cameron Boyce Foundation has helped them "find meaning in his loss."
As for Dove, who grew close to Cameron while working on the Disney Channel film franchise Descendants, said in her own Instagram post that she's constantly reminded of his memory.
"everything feels intimately normal," she captioned a series of photos and videos with Cameron, "in times like these, mundane even, i'm 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met. we will pass each other on our way to our respective sets in the morning, each morning, and we'll share a mischievous twinkle about everything that lies ahead of us. i still have years to love you more than i would then, we still have years."
Dove, 25, said she'll remember Cameron like this "forever," adding, "i'll never understand and my head aches most days so i try to lay down the burden of making sense of it. but i hold your body in mine forever, everywhere i go, i hold you, i carry you lovingly, willingly. i am lucky for this. we are all better for it."
