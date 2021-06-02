Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Gives Birth: See Her Gorgeous Maternity Photos

Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta is on "cloud 9" after becoming a mom.
The 39-year-old gave birth to her and husband Mikey Marquart's first child, a baby boy nicknamed M.J. and "Little Mike." His full name is Michael Jesse "MJ" Marquart.
"I am on cloud 9. I have never experienced an unconditional love like this before," Sutta told E! News exclusively.
She added that after she and her husband heard their son's first cry and breath, they looked at each other and "cried tears of pure happiness and fell deeper in love with each other because our family has finally started."
Sutta also said she will never forget the moment they put her baby on her chest "because the world just stood still."
"I looked into M.J.'s eyes staring back at me and I said, 'I'm your Mommy!'" she recalled. "And you could see it in his eyes that he knew exactly who I was and loved me the same way back. Just a magical experience."
Sutta announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March with a Burlesque dance-inspired video. The clip was directed by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who also designed the mom-to-be's outfit.
Before welcoming her son, Sutta took part in a maternity photo shoot. She shared several pics with E! News.
"I gotta say I love to take photos with a baby in my belly," Sutta said. "I ate a huge burrito and Cheetos beforehand and never felt sexier. It felt great celebrating my belly and sticking it out as opposed to sticking it in!"
She continued, "I am beyond excited to share these photos because everyone that knows me knows that becoming a mommy has always been my ultimate dream above all other dreams."
Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, Sutta posted another maternity photo on her Instagram page, writing, "M.J. Aka Little Mike, I can't wait to hold you in my arms and I promise you I will love you unconditionally for all eternity and let you be exactly who you want to be, let you love who you want to love, help you follow your every dream and I will be your biggest supporter and ultimate fan."
She continued, "And if you ever feel low or discouraged I will raise you up and never let you down. You will forever be fiercely respected. I can sure tell you this, that you are already loved so deeply by so many amazing humans and everyone can't wait to meet you. And to top it all off, you have one incredible Daddy who is the kindest soul on the planet and he will adore you and teach you how to drum and play guitar bc I can tell by the strength of your punches and kicks you already love to drum!"
Sutta and Marquart, a drummer and musical director for the band Ambrose, met in 2016. The two wed in September 2019 in Malibu, Calif. Attendees included Antin and fellow Pussycat Dolls member Carmit Bachar.
ET was first to announce the baby's birth.