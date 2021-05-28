Why Adrian Grenier Feels "Totally at Peace" After Leaving Hollywood For a Farm in Texas

Adrian Grenier has traded the big city lights for a life of solitude and introspection.
It's been six years since the The Devil Wears Prada actor starred in a blockbuster movie, nor has he taken on a lead role in a major TV show since 2011. Instead, the 44-year-old star has focused on building out his farm in Austin, Tex., according to a new interview with Austin Life magazine.
Adrian took the magazine on a tour of his new home, where he said he permanently relocated last year after buying the property in 2016. As he put it, "I had friends here, I ran a business here, and liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being snooty; it's earthy. People are smart and successful but they don't flaunt it. There is nothing to prove, people accept you and it felt good right away."
Since planting roots in the Lone Star state, Adrian's prioritized simplicity over the fast-paced way of life he once indulged in. As Adrian put it, he's essentially "Marie Kondo'd my life," getting rid of the many belongings he accumulated over the years in favor of a more low-key lifestyle.
He explained that he adopted this approach after realizing he wasn't practicing what he preached.
"I have been doing environmental work for the last 20 years, I've started organizations and run non-profits, all designed to tell people to live more in line with nature—and yet, I wasn't living that way," he said. "In many ways, I reached the apex of that promise—if you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money… but it was lackluster at the top."
Not to say the Entourage actor was disillusioned by Hollywood. In fact, he said, "It was a f--k load of fun, and amazing while it lasted. I'm not disparaging that stage of my development when I could go deep into my total abject debauchery."
However, Adrian said that fame also allowed him to run from his demons. Now, he feels "totally at peace with" himself in Texas, saying, "Nature will tell you things eventually have to come down to earth, and I found myself in a stage of my life where I had to change. I had to deal with the personal things I'd been avoiding."
His relationship with acupuncture student Jordan Roemmele also factored into the move.. Adrian said that he wanted to share the farm "experience" with someone and he knew he loved Jordan, so he told her, "I'm in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together."
Now that they're settled down, Adrian revealed he intends to create a "sanctuary" for animals and bees on the farm, explaining that this is the dream his mom had for him. "My mother lives in Long Island, but she raised me like this, she was just waiting for my to finally come to terms with it."
Certainly, the star was successful and he sometimes misses those "shiny memories," as he called them, but he doesn't "miss anything" about his days of acting
"Listen, if you go on Instagram long enough, you're going to find some FOMO somewhere, but everyone is just pretending they're living their best life," he said. "Ultimately, I know that I am, so I don't even tell anybody about it."
Adrian continued, "I've done too much work not to recognize that I'm here for something bigger than going to nightclubs. I want more now. I want different now. I'll leave those experiences for the youngsters."