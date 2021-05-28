FriendsiHeart Radio Music AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Dove Cameron Recalls Being Afraid to Publicly Come Out as Queer

Dove Cameron spoke to Gay Times about how, despite having "hinted" about her sexuality for years, she wasn't sure if she would be accepted if she came out as queer.

May 28, 2021
CelebritiesDove Cameron
Dove Cameron is finally comfortable living her truth. 

In a new interview with Gay Times, the former Disney Channel star shared that she was worried people wouldn't believe her if she came out as queer. However, upon facing a situation in which she was accused of "queerbaiting," she decided it was time to publicly acknowledge her sexuality. The TV star, who recently appeared in a since-scrapped live action pilot of The Powerpuff Girls, opened up about her sexuality on an Instagram Live last year. 

"I've hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody," she explained. "I did a lyric video last year, for 'We Belong.' It had moving line drawings of people falling in love…It was all a man and a woman making out and it was a weird moment for me."  

She said she asked the producers to add in couples of different orientations.

"When the song came out, everybody got the idea that the song was a big LGBTQ+ anthem song and I found myself in this position where everyone thought I was queerbaiting," the Liv and Maddie star, 25, told Gay Times. "I went on Instagram Live and said 'Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven't said it, but I'm super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it's who I am.'"

Dove, who previously dated the Gossip Girl reboot star Thomas Doherty as well as her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan, added that while she isn't a "label person," queer is the term that works for her. 

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

"With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with," she explained. "I'm choosing to love myself, to be who I am every day and not edit myself depending on the room that I'm in."

