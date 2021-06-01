16 Books to Add to Your Reading List This June

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Summer is just around the corner, so you know what that means: It's beach read season, people.

For book lovers, there's just nothing quite like sitting on a beach with a sweating drink by your side as you get lost in the pages of a novel. And, fortunately, June 2021's new releases are sure to satisfy your literary cravings.

This month features highly awaited novels from two of our favorite authors, including Taylor Jenkins Reid, who most recently delighted us with Daisy Jones and the Six, and the latest Nantucket adventure from Elin Hilderbrand, a.k.a. the queen of the summer beach read.

So go on, slather on the sunscreen, grab an iced coffee and start reading after shopping physical copies of our picks or—because technology—pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible.