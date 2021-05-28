Here's Why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse Were Missing From the Friends Reunion

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

Did you notice a few Friends stars missing from the reunion? You're not alone.

The highly anticipated HBO Max event featured, of course, cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Mathew Perry—along with a number of cameos from notable Friends guest stars. However, there were two major standouts who were MIA from the reunion: Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse.

As for why Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband Mike, and Sprouse, who portrayed Ross' son Ben, weren't involved in the reunion, it sounds as though there were just too many stars to fit in with so little time.

"Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, shared with TheWrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."