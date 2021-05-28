Gossip Girl Reboot Gets a Premiere Date and a Creepy Teaser You Know You'll Love

Two specific letters of the alphabet are well-represented in the teaser for the new Gossip Girl series.
On Friday, May 28, HBO Max dropped its first look at the highly anticipated show, which the streaming platform describes as an "extension" of The CW's popular teen drama that signed off in December 2012 after six seasons.
In addition to sharing the teaser, seen below, HBO Max also revealed that the new Gossip Girl's series premiere will debut on Thursday, July 8.
The footage offers the first peek at the new cast, including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. In the teaser, the characters attempt to go about their highly glamorous lives, but the letters "X" and "O" keep showing up in unexpected ways.
As previously announced, the new series is linked to the previous one by the ominous voice of Kristen Bell, the all-knowing blogger who narrates the episodes in both versions.
With the exception of Kristen's voice, the teaser does not include any familiar faces from the original Gossip Girl. The CW's series provided a launching pad for such stars as Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) and Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey).
This new project returns viewers to the world of New York City's private school teens on the Upper East Side as they realize they're being watched, nine years after the previous blog went dark. As with the last version, this show is based on Cecily von Ziegesar's novels.
The showrunner for the new iteration is Joshua Safran, who served as a writer and executive producer on the original. In a Cosmo feature published last month, he promised a mysterious "twist" he's excited for fans to uncover as the show airs.
Watch the teaser in the above video, and prepare to love it.