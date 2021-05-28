FriendsiHeart Radio Music AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Sounds Off on Plastic Surgery Speculation

The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph posted a video on May 27 and directly responded to questions regarding which procedures she's undergone.

Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph is setting the record straight about her looks. 

The 26-year-old reality TV star posted a video to her YouTube page on Thursday, May 27 in which she responded to messages that fans had sent in about any assumptions they might have about her. One of those assumptions centered on whether she's gotten facial fillers.

"I can't tell you how many times I get the question about filler and Botox and all that, and sometimes I'll get the nastiest hate messages about work I've gotten done," she candidly shared. "Sometimes I'll get those messages, and it will have been like nine months since I did anything at all." 

Cassie, who split from Colton Underwood in May 2020 after meeting on his season of The Bachelor, admitted that she's fine with "being real and transparent" about which procedures she's tried. 

"Personally, I like to keep it as natural as possible—err on the side of less is more, but also, to each his own," she told fans. "I feel like there's no point in worrying about what one person chooses to do or doesn't choose to do. Do whatever you want to do."

She continued, "I haven't gotten anything done in a really long time. I get lip filler. I get Botox—I've gotten it in my forehead before; I've gotten it in my crow's feet before, but that goes away really fast. I've also gotten it in my jaw."

As for what pushed her to try it in her jaw, Cassie explained she "really struggled with a lot of stress and anxiety" in the past year, which led her to start clenching her jaw in her sleep for the first time. This would cause her to wake up with headaches, which the Botox eliminated, although she has since decided that wearing a mouthguard is a better long-term solution. 

Before concluding the segment, she added, "I've also tried cheek fillers before. I haven't gotten them in a long time because I naturally have really defined cheekbones."

You gotta love a star who isn't trying to keep anything a secret about her stunning appearance. Her video can be seen above.

