Kim Kardashian Denies Contracting COVID-19 From Controversial Birthday Trip

Kim Kardashian is responding to rumors regarding her bout with COVID-19.
During the Thursday, May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers learned that Kim and her four children all contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. This led the official Twitter account for Buzzfeed News to share a post suggesting the SKIMS founder got the illness while celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island.
In response to Buzzfeed News' tweet that the diagnosis "came soon after Kim's infamous private island birthday bash," Kim replied, "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip."
The reality TV star continued, "Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."
Earlier in the evening, Kim tweeted about battling COVID-19 during the second time that she took California's First-Year Law Students' Examination, a.k.a. the "Baby Bar," and that she "almost passed out after hour 4." On May 26, E! News exclusively shared a KUWTK preview clip revealing Kim did not pass the exam the first time she took it.
She also added on Twitter as the episode aired, "All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!"
Back on Oct. 27, 2020, Kim posted pics to Instagram from her tropical getaway, which received immediate backlash on social media due to the ongoing pandemic.
That same day, E! News shared exclusive details from the six-day trip, including Kim flying 50 close friends and family members to the tropical locale on Oct. 20 after asking them to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for two weeks ahead of time.
Two days after Kim's birthday post, Khloe Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she responded to the criticism. According to Khloe, the vacationers not only provided a financial boost to the workers who hosted the group, but they also "did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."