Robin Thicke and Son Julian Are the Most Dapper Duo at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Robin Thicke and son Julian, 11, made for quite the unforgettable pair on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. See their looks, here.

By Ryan Gajewski May 28, 2021 1:59 AMTags
Robin Thicke and son Julian were the perfect twosome at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 44-year-old The Masked Singer judge and his 11-year-old son adorably posed for photos at the event's red carpet on Thursday, May 27, where both were wearing fashionable suits.

A pic, seen below, shows Robin with a pink leopard-print shirt peeking through his jacket, while Julian is rocking an eye-popping red outfit with a white shirt and black slippers. 

Robin shares Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton. The former couple, who welcomed the boy in April 2010, split up in February 2014

The "Blurred Lines" singer is currently engaged to model April Love Geary. The pair welcomed their third child together, son Luca Patrick, on Dec. 11, 2020, and two days later, Robin took to Instagram to pay tribute to late father Alan Thicke on the fourth anniversary of his death

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away," Robin wrote to accompany a photo of himself in bed with his newborn son.

The star continued in the caption at the time, "As I wake up next to this little guy [sic] his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards have proven to be quite a memorable night. In fact, host and performer Usher revealed on the red carpet that he and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together

To check out the full list of winners from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, click here

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

