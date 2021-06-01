On The Scene: ICYMI, Here’s What’s Hot in Hollywood This Week

Keeping up with what's hot and what's not in Hollywood is certainly no easy feat. But fear not, we're here to help!

Baby, I was Born This Way: On the 10-year anniversary of her iconic album Born This Way, Lady Gaga was presented with an official key to West Hollywood from Mayor Lindsay Horvath Sunday, May 23. Gaga and her little monsters continued the celebration at West Hollywood's famous bar The Abbey where Gaga herself spun her own tunes behind the DJ booth and took tons of selfies with fans.