Kanye West Returns to KUWTK to Help Give Kris Jenner the Most Epic Birthday Gift

Forget the 2020 Met Gala.
Thanks to Kim Kardashian with the help of Kanye West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner had her very own curated museum gallery experience at the Kardashian-West estate for her 65th birthday. And even better—she got to keep all the clothes!
Fans witnessed the extravagant b-day gift on tonight's May 27 KUWTK episode. From Jean-Paul Gaultier to Dior, Kim and stylist Danielle Levi selected 65 looks for Kris in honor of her big day. "I have never gone to this extent ever before to shop for someone, let alone style looks for someone," Kim admitted. "It's a lot because I want to make sure the stuff looks good on the mannequins."
Kanye assisted with the mannequin layout in their home, from color coordinating to placing each ensemble in an order that sartorially flowed. "Can they move the orange and the silver?" Kanye requested, with daughter North West by his side.
"Kanye must have moved this thing around so many times just to make sure it looks really dramatic for when my mom walks in," Kim admired.
The "museum for KJ," as Kim dubbed the present, immediately wowed Kris before she even step foot inside. "I created an experience for you," Kim began as Kris started to cry. "For your 65th birthday, I know how hard it's been for you to find clothes to wear, to dress yourself, so I wanted to help you out."
The stunning series of outfits, even accessorized with jewelry, shoes and hats, left Kris speechless.
"I cannot believe what I am walking into," Kris later explained in a confessional. "This is one of the biggest surprises I've ever had in my entire life. It's certainly so generous, so kind, but the time and the energy that Kim took is the most amazing gift I've ever seen in my life."
Consider the Kimye fashion statement a success!
The birthday-centric episode also included never-before-seen footage from Kim's 40th birthday trip, Kourtney Kardashian giving Kendall Jenner more Hèrmes China and Caitlyn Jenner celebrating her 71st b-day.
Watch the recap video above to see everything else that went down on tonight's episode!