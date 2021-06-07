Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Aren't the Only Soap Opera Stars Who Found Love Off-Screen

Watch : Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Borrowed Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

After years of slaps, affairs and secret twins, some soap opera stars opted to bring the drama home with them—or at least their co-stars.

All My Children alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discovered their onscreen chemistry translated to off-screen quite easily. "We fell in love long before our characters fell in love...but we were around each other a lot," Consuelos previously told E! News.

The couple eloped in 1996 and still can't keep their hands off of each other. "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality," Ripa wrote on Instagram in May 2021. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and Riverdale star are also parents to three children: Michael, Joaquin and Lola.

Ripa even chose her former AMC co-star Eva LaRue to be godmother to eldest son Michael; LaRue also married AMC alum John Callahan. Real life pals Ripa and LaRue will reunite onscreen for E!'s new series Reunion Road Trip on Thursday, June 10 along with other All My Children cast members Rebecca Budig, Cameron Mathison, Debbi Morgan, Darnell Williams and Susan Lucci.