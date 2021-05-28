Kim Kardashian, North & Saint Test Positive for COVID-19 as KUWTK Captures Their Battle

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kids Get COVID: "KUWTK"Katch-Up (S20, Ep10)

Kim Kardashian couldn't have gotten COVID-19 at a worse time.

On tonight's May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul learned that she, as well as two of her kids, tested positive for coronavirus amid her studying for round two of the baby bar. However, prior to getting the COVID-19 test results back, Kim had a feeling that the virus had made its way into the Kardashian-West household.

While setting up a lavish and thoughtful birthday gift for mom Kris Jenner, Kim admitted to the KUWTK camera, "I'm just like, stressing a little bit because my kids woke up and one of them had a runny nose, and no other symptoms. So, not a big deal."

In order to not risk Kris' health, Kim made sure to take many health precautions. Unfortunately, in the days following, the mother of four learned that son Saint West, 5, did test positive for COVID-19. "So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID," Kim informed her doctor over the phone. "He's doing OK, he doesn't really have major symptoms. He just had a bit of a fever."