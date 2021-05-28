Kim Kardashian, North & Saint Test Positive for COVID-19 as KUWTK Captures Their Battle

Kim Kardashian couldn't have gotten COVID-19 at a worse time.
On tonight's May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul learned that she, as well as two of her kids, tested positive for coronavirus amid her studying for round two of the baby bar. However, prior to getting the COVID-19 test results back, Kim had a feeling that the virus had made its way into the Kardashian-West household.
While setting up a lavish and thoughtful birthday gift for mom Kris Jenner, Kim admitted to the KUWTK camera, "I'm just like, stressing a little bit because my kids woke up and one of them had a runny nose, and no other symptoms. So, not a big deal."
In order to not risk Kris' health, Kim made sure to take many health precautions. Unfortunately, in the days following, the mother of four learned that son Saint West, 5, did test positive for COVID-19. "So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID," Kim informed her doctor over the phone. "He's doing OK, he doesn't really have major symptoms. He just had a bit of a fever."
In a confessional, the KUWTK star explained that she tests her kids weekly since they go to a "pod" school. "So, someone at school tested positive and my son was around them," she further shared. "So, Saint has COVID, and I'm just really worried about him. He was crying and coughing on me."
To make matters worse, oldest daughter North West, 7, was also feeling under the weather. "North is saying she's feeling sick and I slept in bed with her last night," Kim relayed to the doctor. "She tested negative, but I'm gonna test her again with me on Saturday."
This unfortunate health situation came just as Kim was to start 12 hour study sessions with a tutor for her second try at the law exam. She assured viewers, "Taking care of my kids, obviously, comes first."
Later on, a title card revealed, "Kim and the family tested positive for COVID. Production shut down for 14 days while the family and crew quarantined. Kim continued to film, self-shot."
Despite the tough circumstance, Kim made the most out of the time by studying in bed while quarantining with Saint. "I'm feeling pretty sh--ty," she said. "North and I kept feeling really sick. We took tests right before I went to bed, and when I woke up in the morning the tests, you know, came back positive."
As Kim struggled with the virus, she admitted to barely getting out of bed to study. In the days leading up to the exam, Kim faced headaches, chest pains, fevers, upset children and intense studying. Regardless, Kim decided to move forward with the exam since there were no COVID extensions in place.
"I can't believe I just finished the baby bar," an exhausted Kim said in self-shot footage. "I am so tired. I did it though. I pulled through. I'm proud of myself even if I don't pass, it's ok."
To the KUWTK camera, Kim called taking the exam with COVID "the hardest thing" she's ever done. "If I don't pass, I don't care because I had COVID," she concluded. "And if I pass, then it's a f--king miracle and I don't know how I did that."
For all of this and more, watch the recap video above.
You can find past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
