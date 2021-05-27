Lori Vallow Ruled Unfit to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of Her Children

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

A Fremont County judge has determined Idaho woman Lori Vallow is unfit to stand trial in the murder of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on Thursday, May 27, Lori underwent a psychological examination after her counsel expressed concern for her mental wellbeing. Following an evaluation by a court-approved psychologist, judge Steven Boyce states in the filing that Lori was determined "not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment."

According to the documents, the prosecution "contests the findings of the report" and a hearing will be scheduled to further address the issue.

In the meantime, the court has halted further legal proceedings until Lori's "issue of competency" is decided, the filing states. If Lori is unfit to stand trial at this time, the trial will be postponed temporarily or indefinitely.