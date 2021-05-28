Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Elton John at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Elton John can feel the love tonight.
During the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the award-winning singer was presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Coldplay's Chris Martin. The musician, formerly married to Gwyneth Paltrow, joked about Elton's career and songs before cutting to a video montage of his storied career, including interviews from artists like Adele and Lady Gaga.
The 74-year-old artist was then treated to a special performance from a few fabulous artists. Following a brief speech from Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile took to the stage and each performed a song that reflected an aspect of Elton's varied musical personality.
H.E.R. kicked things off with Elton's classic song "Bennie and the Jets," which was followed up by Brandi singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me."
Then, Demi took the stage in an Elton-inspired look as she sang "I'm Still Standing."
Chris nervously cussed as he presented Elton with his award, which honors the performer for his global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force.
In his speech, Elton praised new artist Lil Nas X for having "balls of steel," before thanking his fans for their "loyalty and love."
Throughout his long career, Elton has earned himself eight Grammy awards thanks to unforgettable songs like "Candle in the Wind" and "Your Song."
But away from any stage, the father of two has made it a priority to give back. In 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation was launched with a mission to overcome the stigma and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS through advocacy, research and breaking down myths.
And when the coronavirus pandemic hit home, Elton organized a relief concert in March 2020 that raised more than $1 million.
While Elton has every right to take a break from making music, there are no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Years & Years for an incredible cover of the Pet Shop Boys' classic track "It's A Sin." The song inspired the name of Olly Alexander's recent HBO Max limited series.
As the saying goes, there's no rest for the best.