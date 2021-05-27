Rugrats Star Natalie Morales Reveals This Major Character Is Gay in Reboot

Your favorite childhood series is in for a plot twist.

As excitement continues to build for Paramount+'s Rugrats series, dropping May 27, many fans are looking forward to seeing what their favorite characters have been up to. As it turns out, Phil and Lil's mom Betty has experienced some relationship changes.

While viewers may remember Betty for being married to Howard DeVille, the reboot will feature the mom in a whole new way. According to queer actor Natalie Morales, who will be voicing Betty, her character is actually gay.

"Anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia," she told The A.V. Club. "Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it's just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that."