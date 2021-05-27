Here's Kyle Richards' Response to Lisa Vanderpump's "New Nose" Jab

Watch : Kyle Richards Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump's "New Nose" Remark

Kyle Richards can't believe her ears when it comes to gossip about her nose.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had an epic response to former co-star (and ex-BFF) Lisa Vanderpump's jab about her nose job from November 2020. To catch fans up on the ongoing drama: The Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump host previously clapped back at Kyle's allegation that Lisa sent her dinner bill to Kyle and a producer. Lisa clarified what really happened on the May 25 episode of E! News' Daily Pop to co-host Lilliana Vazquez.

"I didn't dine and dash," Vanderpump revealed. "She should keep her new nose out of my business."

The dig at Kyle's nose only seemed to add fuel to their ongoing feud. Now, in a clip from today's Daily Pop, Kyle and sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton gave their takes on "restaurant-gate."

"I don't care what she says, it's not important," Kyle said, while Kim laughed.