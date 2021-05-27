Friends Fans Had the Best Reactions to the Reunion: Here's the Proof

Watch : "Friends" Star Judy Geller Settles Ross & Rachel's Break Dispute

It was a night nearly two decades in the making.

Yes, we're talking about the one and only Friends reunion, which finally premiered on Wednesday, May 27—more than a year since HBO Max confirmed a reunion would officially be happening and 17 years since the cast uttered their final lines in the 2004 finale.

While it was an unexpectedly longer wait, it seems the consensus is: It was worth it. After all, would fans ever have gotten revelations like the fact that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer crushed on each other in real life? Or that Matt LeBlanc smashed his face into a toilet the night before his audition and showed up with a bloodied nose? What about Justin Bieber dressed in Ross' Spudnick costume? Or Lady Gaga's cover of "Smelly Cat?" Oh, and remember Marcel the monkey? Yeah, Schwimmer wasn't a big fan.

Needless to say, there was a lot packed into the near-two hour special—and it seems fans soaked up every minute of it. As Aniston put it herself on Instagram, "I love my friends."