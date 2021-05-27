Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Tells Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland She Wasn't Honest About Mental Health

Michelle Williams is taking the time to check in with fellow Destiny's Child stars Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.
On Wednesday, May 26, Michelle shared audio to Instagram from her recent conversation with the two other performers. During the chat, Michelle—who is promoting her new book, Checking In—got candid about her mental health journey.
"It's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to tell somebody you're not OK," she shared. "Because honestly, I should have done that with y'all. I've been open about a lot of things that I never was real truthful about how I really was."
Michelle continued, "Even though y'all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know, no, you're not going to be looked at differently. You can just say, 'Y'all, I've been sad a little too long.' It amplifies one's bravery and gives them courage—like, oh, it's OK."
Kelly agreed, and expressed her belief that "humility" should be an important element of friendships.
"You have to allow yourself to hold a safe place in a safe space for all friendships to be able to check in," the 40-year-old "Dilemma" singer said. "It's a blessing to be able to have that. When it's your person, it's nothing that they'll judge you for. It's nothing you can't tell them, and I think that that's the greatest thing Destiny's Child has ever given me, is my gift of friendship for you ladies."
Beyoncé, 39, was right there with her, adding, "And I just know Kelly and I feel so honored that we are now your safe place where you can express any and everything, and we know that you are that for us, and you've always been that for us. So we're just happy to be along this journey, and happy to witness the birth of a new chapter."
Michelle captioned her post, "I love my girls to life! Thank you ladies for this!"
In recent years, she's been open about her struggles with depression. In July 2018, Michelle posted to Instagram about having checked into a mental health facility.
The vocalist took part in an Essence interview in July 2019, where she said she was "in a better place," although not perfect.
Michelle explained at the time, "When people say it gets better, it does. It just takes time. The days do get brighter."