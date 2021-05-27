Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much Money They Were Offered for Bachelor in Paradise

Watch : "Bachelor" Peter Weber Calls Ex Kelley's Split Remarks "Calculated"

Perhaps it's true that money can't buy love, but money can make eligible singles more willing to look for love on TV.

On the first episode of his Trading Secrets podcast that launched Monday, May 24, Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick welcomed franchise alum Dean Unglert. During their chat, the pair discussed how much money they were each offered to appear on Bachelor in Paradise back in the day.

Dean, who first competed for Rachel Lindsay's roses on The Bachelorette season 13 that aired in 2017, said he was inclined to accept the show's initial monetary offer before friends encouraged him to negotiate for a bigger sum.

"They hit me up, and they're like, 'Hey, do you want to do Bachelor in Paradise, this other show? It pays $400 bucks a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days, or something like that,'" Dean shared. "So I was like, 'Oh, yeah, great. Four hundred bucks a day, 30 days, $12,000—that's fantastic.' And then I start talking to some friends, and they're like, 'Well, you should get more money because you're ... who they want most from your season to go to Paradise, minus Peter [Kraus].'"