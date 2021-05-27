The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

Let the unmasking begin!
For the past 11 weeks, The Masked Singer has slowly eliminated characters, revealing numerous stars, including Bobby Brown, Nick Cannon and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
But before the competition could truly get started, guest panelist LeAnn Rimes took the stage to perform her song "How Do I Live," alongside the Black Swan, the Piglet and the Chameleon. She was welcomed back to the show with a warm applause after winning season four as the Sun.
With introductions out of the way, the Chameleon talked about how joining the show has been one of the "coolest experiences of my life." He then performed Coolio's "Gangsta Paradise."
The Black Swan kept the good vibes going with their rendition of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," hitting all the high notes along the way.
Though the Black Swan was killing it, the Piglet gave her a run for her money when they sang "Faithfully" by Journey. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even got a bit teary-eyed during the big moment.
Unfortunately, only one person can take home the gold mask. After voting, viewers decided the Chameleon's time was up. And as Robin Thicke guessed, Wiz Khalifa was the man behind the mask.
The rapper told Nick his son was "probably going to be a little freaked out when he sees the Chameleon," but he did it because he's "a fun dad."
"I love to enjoy myself. I love to be myself," the rapper shared. "And as much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination and sing, dance, and be as crazy as possible, I'll be the best example for that then."
Then it came time to unveil the winner and runner-up. After some nervous silence, Nick announced the Piglet as the winner of season five, while the Black Swan came in second.
Who are these characters? Well, it turns out Nick Lachey was the Piglet, and JoJo was the Black Swan.
