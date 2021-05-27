Britney Spears Reflects on Being a Young Mother as She Shares Paparazzi Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden

Watch : Britney Spears Can End Controversial Conservatorship?

Britney Spears is one proud mom!

The pop star took a walk down memory lane to reminisce over her sons—Sean Federline, 15, and Jayden Federline, 14—when they were just toddlers.

"I had my babies very young," the 39-year-old singer began her Instagram caption on Wednesday, May 26, "at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys … I really am a baby mamma!!!!"

Along with her message, Britney shared a throwback paparazzi photo of herself with her little ones as they enjoyed a pool day. Her sweet family portrait comes two months after she posted a rare image of her teen sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!!" she gushed back in March. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!"