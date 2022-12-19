Could These Friends Gifts BE Any More Perfect?

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for the holidays can be stressful, but with a little expertise from Rachel Green, you'll have the best gifts for everyone on your list. And if you know someone who is obsessed with Friends, this gift guide with finds inspired by the iconic show will definitely win their hearts. Which Friends fanatic wouldn't love a tote bag embossed with the cast members? Or a set of Friends-inspired socks?
Keep reading to shop all the best Friends-inspired clothes, games, kitchenware, décor, and other gift recommendations that prove we will never "be on a break" from loving this show... even decades later.
Friends Desig Embroidered Wedding Gift Hats
There's no better way to gift a friend who is about to get married than with an ode to your favorite show. There are thematic hats for brides and bridesmaids in assorted colors that you'll want to wear all the time.... even after the bachelorette party.
Personalized Cutting Board Engraved with Friends TV show Design
Friends blessed us with many memorable quotes throughout its run, but there's nothing more romantic than "you're my lobster." Personalize this cutting board with your pals' names for a holiday gift, housewarming present, or even just get it for you and your significant other, because, why not?
Personalized Friends Joey Doesn’t Share Food Bowl
Joey Tribbiani lived for a good snack...and meal... and post-meal snack. He just didn't share his food. If that's your vibe, then personalize this bowl with your name in the Friends font. You can even use it as a pet bowl if you have a dog or cat.
Friends I’ll Be There 4 You Tote Bag
All Friends fans recognize this cartoon based on the iconic photo of the show's six stars. And, who couldn't use another tote bag? They're just such an essential item.
Paladone Friends TV Show Fridge Magnets (Set of 25)
This cute set of 25 magnets includes all the Friends fun you can handle.
Hyp Friends TV Show Womens 5 Pack Ankle Socks
Each of these socks quotes has an iconic quote from Friends, including "How You Doin'?", "Pivot Pivot Pivot," "Regina Phalange," "We Were On A Break," and "You're My Lobster."
Miss Chanandler Bong Zipper Pouch
Remember when you could only access TV Guide via the magazine that came in the mail? Chandler's subscription was infamously addressed to Miss Chanandler Bong. You (probably) have the guide service on your television, but immortalize that moment with a Miss Chanandler Bong pouch to store your makeup, pens, or other essentials.
Silver Buffalo Friends Central Perk Oversized Coffee, Soup Ceramic Mug
Sip on your coffee (or soup) in a mug just like the ones at Central Perk.
Friends Girls (Green) Pullover Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt looks just like the "girl" tops that Monica and Rachel wore back in the day.
Personalized Friends Cup with Straw
This personalized Friends cup is the perfect gift for any fan of the TV show who always likes to have their water, coffee or tea within reach.
Warner Bros FRIENDS Coffee Syrups Gift Set
This coffee syrup gift set is the perfect gift for the Friends and coffee-lover in your life. One review raves, "My daughter is a HUGE Friends fan (& coffee drinker). She usually already knows everything I'm getting her for Christmas, so when I saw this I decided to surprise her with it. I'm glad I did! She was so excited! It's packaged so cute- and so far, she says she has loved all of the syrups! This gift was definitely a hit! If you have a Friends fan that you are looking for a gift for - this is perfect!"
The One with All the Coloring: An Unofficial Coloring Book for Fans of Friends
Relax and channel your creativity with this Friends coloring book.
Know a sneakerhead? Check out these gift ideas for sneakerheads that aren't just sneakers.
-Originally published May 27, 2021 at 3 AM PT.