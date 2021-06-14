Why Craig Melvin's Growing Relationship With His Father Is Worth Celebrating Today

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Craig Melvin is the first to admit that he's one curious guy.

For starters, the NBC News journalist starts his morning by asking questions to a wide range of celebrities, newsmakers and ordinary people on Today.

But ever since he was a child, there was one man in Craig's life that always had him inquiring for more. Growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, the MSNBC host had a complicated relationship with his father, Lawrence Melvin.

"My dad was such an enigma to me growing up," Craig exclusively shared with E! News. "I think it cultivated that curiosity. There was just so much I didn't know about him and so much I was afraid to ask."

But in his new book titled Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father, Craig was able to connect with his dad on a whole new level and receive answers to some of his most burning questions. What came next was a unique story of love and resilience just in time for Father's Day.