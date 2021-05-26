Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove Mourn School of Rock Co-Star Kevin Clark's "Devastating" Death

Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove are remembering their School of Rock co-star, Kevin Clark, who tragically passed away at the age of 32.
On Wednesday, May 26, the 51-year-old comedian took to Instagram to express his sorrow after learning about Kevin's death, writing, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."
The Bernie actor shared two candid portraits of himself with the former child star. One image was a candid photo from the 2003 film, while the other snapshot captured the two smiling and throwing up the rock sign hand gesture.
Miranda shared on Instagram, "Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I'll never forget all the memories. You'll always be missed Kevin."
Early on Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News that Kevin was killed in a cycling accident. Additionally, the Chicago Police Department told E! News that a man—who they declined to disclose the identity of—was riding his bicycle westbound this morning when he was struck by a 20-year-old female driver in a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling southbound.
Per authorities, the bicyclist sustained trauma throughout his body and was transported to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Local law enforcement noted another male driver involved in the accident did not sustain injuries.
The female driver was issued unspecified citations, according to police. Moreover, the incident remains under investigation as authorities determine the person at fault.
Kevin, who was a professional drummer, portrayed Freddy Jones in the School of Rock. According to his IMDb page, the comedy film is listed as his only acting credit.
Over the years, the School of Rock cast has kept in touch. Back in 2018, Kevin reunited with Jack during a Tenacious D performance in Chicago.
In honor of the movie's 10-year anniversary in 2013, Kevin was among the castmates that joined Jack, Miranda and several others for a reunion.
More recently, the cast reunited in New York City in 2019 during the holidays. However, Kevin didn't appear to attend the gathering, as he wasn't featured in any of the photos shared on social media.