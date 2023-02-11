An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The most iconic 'do on television.

We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that it practically became a character in its own right. So, with the superstar turning 54 Feb. 11, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and her other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.

For starters, did you know that Jennifer, who played Rachel Green for 10 seasons, didn't necessarily love the famous haircut? Back in 2014, The Morning Show star told ABC News that the look was "one of the hardest hairstyles to maintain."

"Me and the blow dryer and the hairbrush weren't meant for each other," she explained. "It really was a 'hairdo.'"

Regardless, Jennifer is still a huge fan of hairstylist Chris McMillan, who invented the look. "When Chris would style it my hair would be great, it would look gorgeous," she shared at the time. "But then when I was left to my own devices, it wouldn't look the same!"