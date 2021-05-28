Ariana Grande Makes Fierce First Public Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

Watch : Necessary Realness: Ariana Grande Has Newlywed Bliss

From the altar to the iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Just one day after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez shared a glimpse inside their fabulous wedding, the pop star graced the stage with The Weeknd on Thursday, May 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the fanciful affair, the dynamic duo gave an incredible performance of their hit song, "save your tears," which is featured on his After Hours album.

The Weeknd opened the show to a crowd of masked attendees, before Ariana stepped out in a purple halter dress and multiple diamond necklaces. The two danced together onstage, with Ariana belting her iconic whistle tones.

As their performance drew to a close, Ariana and The Weeknd walked off the stage together, giving the audience a glimpse of Ariana's backless dress.

The two stars didn't walk the red carpet, as they kicked off the big show, but it's safe to say Ariana looked absolutely radiant in a plum-colored dress.