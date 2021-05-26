Mr. Big Is Back! Chris Noth Will Appear in the Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

Chris Noth will abso-f--king-lutely be in the Sex and the City reboot.

On Wednesday, May 26, HBO Max confirmed that the 66-year-old actor will reprise his polarizing Mr. Big role for the upcoming revival, titled And Just Like That. Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Noth played Mr. Big opposite Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO hit between 1998 and 2004. While the characters were on-again, off-again on the series, they were ultimately end game in the SATC films, which Noth also appeared in.